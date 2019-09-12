close

Gorakhpur

Woman sits on mating snakes, gets bitten and dies in UP's Gorakhpur

Image for representational use only

Gorakhpur: In a bizarre incident, a woman while talking on the phone, sat down on a pair of mating snakes, got bitten and died minutes later. The incident took place in Riyanv village in Gorakhpur on Wednesday.

Gita, the wife of Jai Singh Yadav who works in Thailand, was talking to her husband on phone. A pair of snakes had entered the house and was playing on the bed which had a printed bed cover.

Gita walked into the room while talking on the phone and without seeing the snakes, she sat down on the bed.

The snakes bit her and within minutes, she fell unconscious.

Other family members rushed her to a nearby hospital where she died during treatment.

When the family members and neighbours returned to her room, the snakes were still playing on the bed.

Angry neighbours beat the snakes to death.

Veterinary experts said that the snakes were apparently mating when the woman sat on them.

Tags:
GorakhpurWomanSnake biteUttar PradeshRiyanv village
