Yogi Adityanath government initiates action against 400 corrupt officials, retires 200 others prematurely

LUCKNOW: Sticking to its policy of 'zero tolerance', the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh has initiated strict action against 400 corrupt officials and decided to give early retirement to around 200 employees, it was reported on Wednesday.

According to the reports, action has been taken against nearly 600 government employees, working at various levels, who have been under the scanner either for laxity or corruption.

Showing no mercy to the corrupt officials, the state government has recommended strict departmental action against 400 officials from various departments, the reports said. The action taken by the state government includes - no future promotions, immediate transfers and favourable postings.

The state government has prepared a list of over 200 tainted officials, who were found guilty of corruption, and send it to the Centre recommending early retirement for them.

However, a final decision in this regard would be taken by the Centre.

Confirming the development, State Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma said, "This is for the first time that the government has initiated action against 600 corrupt officials and the decision will prove to be a game changer."

During a top-level review meeting on June 20, the Chief Minister had warned of strict action against corrupt officials and those having a questionable work record.

He had categorically pointed out that corrupt and irresponsible officials had no place in his government and that they should be given voluntary retirement at the earliest.

Yogi Adityanath has been taking steps to improve his government's image in order to prepare for the Assembly elections in 2022.

It may be recalled that the Chief Minister recently introduced a new work culture under which officials will be required to report at the office by 9 AM.

The UP Police have even sent a letter to all their units asking for a list of such officers whose performance has been questionable and also those who have crossed the age of 50 years in March this year.