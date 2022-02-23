2019 Lok Sabha elections' 'lady in yellow sari' now in new avatar in UP polls

New Delhi: Reena Dwivedi, an official in the PWD office in Lucknow, has once again grabbed the eyeballs when she arrived for poll duty on Tuesday (February 22, 2022).

Reena, who first made the headlines during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls when she turned up for election duty in a bright yellow sari, was now seen in a sleeveless black top and high waist beige pants ahead of the fourth phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh.

Nicknamed by netizens as the 'lady in a yellow sari', Reena's latest pictures are also now going viral on social media platforms.

Lucknow | Polling parties and officials leave for their respective polling stations ahead of the fourth phase of #UttarPradeshElections2022 tomorrow. Voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm. pic.twitter.com/nbFZvsTwUj — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 22, 2022

"National crush is back," joked an Internet user.

National crush is back Yellow saree to black tee: New look makes UP poll officer#ReenaDwivedi, woman polling officer, who became an internet sensation during 2019 Lok Sabha polls due to her yellow saree, took social media by storm yet again on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/GlV4iIGd37 — Emon Mukherjee (@EmonMukherjee21) February 23, 2022

She, notably, has over 2.5 lakh followers on Instagram.

As per some reports, Reena has in the past expressed her eagerness to be a part of the reality show 'Bigg Boss'.

(With agency inputs)

