uttar pradesh elections 2022

2019 Lok Sabha elections' 'lady in yellow sari' now in new avatar in UP polls

Ahead of the fourth phase of polling in UP, Reena Dwivedi, an official in the PWD office in Lucknow, turned up for election duty in a sleeveless black top and high waist beige pants.

2019 Lok Sabha elections&#039; &#039;lady in yellow sari&#039; now in new avatar in UP polls
Photo: Twitter

New Delhi: Reena Dwivedi, an official in the PWD office in Lucknow, has once again grabbed the eyeballs when she arrived for poll duty on Tuesday (February 22, 2022). 

Reena, who first made the headlines during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls when she turned up for election duty in a bright yellow sari, was now seen in a sleeveless black top and high waist beige pants ahead of the fourth phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh.

Nicknamed by netizens as the 'lady in a yellow sari', Reena's latest pictures are also now going viral on social media platforms.

"National crush is back," joked an Internet user.

She, notably, has over 2.5 lakh followers on Instagram.

As per some reports, Reena has in the past expressed her eagerness to be a part of the reality show 'Bigg Boss'.

(With agency inputs)

Tags:
uttar pradesh elections 2022assembly election 2022Assembly Electionselection 2022UP Assembly election 2022Viral
