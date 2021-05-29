After bride dies during wedding rituals, groom marries her sister in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, a groom in Uttar Pradesh was married off to the sister of the bride after the latter collapsed and died.

The incident occurred in Samaspur in Etawah district’s Bharthana. As the couple prepared for ‘pheras’, the bride, Surabhi, suddenly fell unconscious beside Manjesh Kumar, the groom.

The doctor said that she died from a major cardiac arrest.

Surabhi`s brother Saurabh told ANI, "We did not know what to do in the situation. Both the families sat together and someone suggested that my younger sister Nisha should be married to the groom. The families discussed the matter and both agreed.

The body of Surabhi was kept in one room, while the marriage of the groom with Nisha was held and after the ‘baraat’ left, Surabhi’s last rites were conducted, Saurabh said.

"It was a tough call for our family. One daughter lay dead in one room and the wedding of another daughter was being solemnized in the other room. We have never witnessed such mixed emotions. The grief over her death and the happiness of the wedding has yet to sink in," Surabhi`s uncle Ajab Singh told the news agency.

