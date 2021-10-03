After idli on stick, video of strawberry and chocolate samosas goes viral, netizens HATE it

New Delhi: Fusion food is taking the internet by storm and not every combination is being appreciated like this latest one of strawberry and chocolate samosas which has got people in a really bad mood.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka, who is very active on social media, posted a video of a food blogger who shows the camera the two variants of the delicious savoury but with a sweet touch. The video was captioned, “Seeing the lollipop idli circulating in social media was ok, but this one”.

Seeing the lollipop idli circulating in social media was ok, but this one ! pic.twitter.com/aKArtGMLyb — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 1, 2021

In the video which is 18-seconds long, we see two samosas one is chocolate and the other is pink-colored strawberry samosa filled with jam. The video appears to be a clip from a food blogger’s video who went to the food stall to taste the bizarre combination of samosa.

The video begins with the chocolate samosa on the screen and then the man checks the strawberry samosa breaks to reveal jam filling inside. The viral video also shows the man trying a tandoori paneer samosa.

The video shared by Goenka has over 24 K views and hundreds of comments and retweets.

Most of the users were not happy with the combination saying, "There should be a law against such fusion food." While another said, “I just can’t experiment at this level! Someone will soon come up with a non spiral jalebi or cheesy katchori,” another user commented. One horrified user said, "I request this video be taken down of the Internet."