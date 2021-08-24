Another Lucknow woman beats auto driver with slippers for fare, watch viral video

Lucknow: After the video of a Lucknow girl slapping and harassing a cab driver, another video of a woman beating an auto driver with her slippers is going viral all over the social media platforms.

The incident took place at Lucknow’s Tedhi Puliya Main Chowk on August 21 when two men along with the woman were seen fighting with a tempo driver over ride fare.

In the video, the auto-driver is seen asking for help from a policeman, as the two youths shout and verbally abuse him. Suddenly, a woman appears in the clip and slaps the tempo driver and then starts beating him with her chappals (slipper). Watch:

विवाद किराए का, हिसाब चप्पल से।

थप्पड़ गर्ल के बाद अब चप्पल वाली महिला। लखनऊ के टेढ़ी पुलिया चौराहे का वीडियो वायरल। pic.twitter.com/HV8R8PMEdV — Gyan Bihari Mishra (@Gyanmishra_) August 21, 2021

As per reports, the two men and woman took a ride in his tempo but refused to pay the fare demanded by the driver. Soon, an argument heated between them. When he requested them not to abuse him, they started beating him, he alleged. Meanwhile, no complaint has been registered against the woman.

