Bhutan

Bhutan cop politely asking Indian revelers at border to vacate area wins hearts online - Video goes viral

A policeman from Bhutan in a polite and calm demeanour asks party goers to leave the area as there was a curfew in place. The video has been widely shared on social media, watch here...

Bhutan cop politely asking Indian revelers at border to vacate area wins hearts online - Video goes viral

New Delhi: In a recent viral video, a policeman from Bhutan is seen asking tourists to leave the site, the video is winning hearts online because of the cop's polite and calm demeanour. The fact that he is heard talking in Hindi is an added bonus.

The clip which was shared on Facebook by ‘Gelephu News and Business Forum’, shows the policeman talking to Indian revelers at the Indo-Bhutan border asking them to vacate the place as the curfew imposed due to coronavirus pandemic was in place.

“Our Frontliner along the border area has conveyed the message in a peaceful manner to our neighbouring Indian friends who were trying to enter Bhutan,” read the caption of the post.

WATCH

In the 2.11 minute video, he is seen requesting them to vacate the area as it was about to get dark. He also urges them to put on their masks and stay indoors.

The Himalayan nation, announced a seven-day nationwide lockdown starting December 23 following a surge in COVID-19 cases. The lockdown was further extended into the new year.

There are 755 cases of COVID-19 while 456 people have recovered, Bhutan has reported zero coronavirus-related deaths.

