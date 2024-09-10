Viral Post: In a bizarre incident, a BlinkIt customer in Himachal Pradesh was left stunned when his online order for a set of men’s Jockey underwear turned into a mix-up he didn’t see coming. Instead of receiving the expected men’s briefs, the package contained women’s panties. The man, Priyansh, took to social media to express his frustration over the surprising delivery. Sharing his confusion on the platform ‘X’, he wrote, “Hello BlinkIt, what is this? I ordered Jockey men’s underwear, and you sent me this! How can I return this now? I’ve already reported it to your help center, but there’s been no refund or return.”

The post quickly went viral, racking up over 3.7 million views, with users flooding the comments with humorous reactions. One user joked, “BlinkIt, don’t rush it so much next time!” while another quipped, “If they delivered it, wearing it might be your last option!” When Priyansh tried to return the item, he was met with another setback — BlinkIt declined to refund the purchase. In a cheeky follow-up post, Priyansh shared another picture of the panties, confirming with humor that since BlinkIt refused to give him a refund, he decided to keep and wear the item.

Hello @letsblinkit wtf is this i have ordered jockey male underwears and you have send me this



Now how to return this i have reported this to your help center still no return or refund had not done yet pic.twitter.com/4VcjQNMU5V — Priyansh (@priyansh_who) September 7, 2024

The mishap has not only provided comic relief to many but also sparked a light-hearted conversation on the speed and efficiency of quick-commerce platforms like BlinkIt.