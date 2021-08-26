Ceiling fan falls on family having dinner, little kid narrowly escapes severe injury-Watch

New Delhi: We all fear the ceiling fan because somewhere in our subconscious we know it might fall anytime if not fixed properly. Although it is very rare these incidents take us to the traumatic ride as even the thought of a falling ceiling fan moving at high speed leaves us blank.

One such incident happened to a Vietnamese family and the video of the incident is surfacing all over social media.

In the video, the Vietnamese family of six members is seen sitting on the floor and having dinner together. Family members were talking and enjoying their dinner. Suddenly, one of the children heard something unusual and turned around. After seconds, a ceiling fan falls on the lap of the little child. Fan’s blades were all around the young boy.

A woman, probably his mother runs and hugs him while other family members were in shock. Fortunately, none of the family members got injured. Later the fan was picked up by the man.

The video shared on YouTube by Viral Hog has been watched by over 291k viewers and filled with hundreds of comments expressing their surprise and calling it a miracle as no one got hurt.

