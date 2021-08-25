Smarter than humans! Monkey finds a mask, wears it, viral video leaves netizens in stitches - Watch

New Delhi: As the world struggles to lead a 'normal life' with the coronavirus pandemic, wearing masks has become a part and parcel of everyone's life. So much so that even the animals co-habiting the planet have grown accustomed to a mask and know exactly what to do with it.

A video uploaded on the internet by Rex Chapman is a wonderful example of the same. In the 27-second long video, a monkey was wondering on the streets, is seen stopping when it comes across a mask. Interestingly, without waiting a beat, the mammal puts it on its face and struts on the street once again.

Watch video here:

If you’ve already seen a monkey find a mask and promptly put it on its face today then just keep on scrolling… pic.twitter.com/Lv3WpeukyS — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) August 24, 2021

Hilariously the monkey puts it on ifs face covering its whole face. The person recording the clip has a hearty laugh calling the animal a 'legend'.

The comment section of the video is bursting with laughter emojis as netizens cannot keep calm at the animal's intelligence. While some users cheekily responded that the mammal actually knew how to wear a mask better than most humans.

Here's how the internet reacted:

Proof of evolution. Thank God. — CK14 (@palazzo214) August 24, 2021

He’s smarter than a lot of people. — COMIC 3D (@COMIC3D) August 24, 2021

The video has already been viewed more than 1.8 million times and has nearly 41K likes.

