Viral

Smarter than humans! Monkey finds a mask, wears it, viral video leaves netizens in stitches - Watch

A viral video of a monkey wearing a mask has the netizens appluading the animal calling it 'smarter than a lot of people'. Watch video here.

Smarter than humans! Monkey finds a mask, wears it, viral video leaves netizens in stitches - Watch

New Delhi: As the world struggles to lead a 'normal life' with the coronavirus pandemic, wearing masks has become a part and parcel of everyone's life. So much so that even the animals co-habiting the planet have grown accustomed to a mask and know exactly what to do with it.

A video uploaded on the internet by Rex Chapman is a wonderful example of the same. In the 27-second long video, a monkey was wondering on the streets, is seen stopping when it comes across a mask. Interestingly, without waiting a beat, the mammal puts it on its face and struts on the street once again.  

Watch video here:

Hilariously the monkey puts it on ifs face covering its whole face. The person recording the clip has a hearty laugh calling the animal a 'legend'.

The comment section of the video is bursting with laughter emojis as netizens cannot keep calm at the animal's intelligence. While some users cheekily responded that the mammal actually knew how to wear a mask better than most humans. 

Here's how the internet reacted:

The video has already been viewed more than 1.8 million times and has nearly 41K likes.

