close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Elephant

Concerned baby elephant rushes to river to rescue man. Watch viral video

The video was first published on YouTube in 2016 and three years later, it has surfaced on the internet again. In the heartwarming clip, the baby elephant can be seen quickly rushing towards the man to save him from drowning. 

Concerned baby elephant rushes to river to rescue man. Watch viral video
Representational image (Courtesy: Pixabay)

New Delhi: An old video of a baby elephant, rescuing a swimmer whom he thought was drowning, has surfaced on social media again and trust us when we say it's one of the best things on the internet today. 

The video was first published by a YouTube channel named 'elephantnews' in 2016 and three years later, it's doing the rounds one more time. 

In the heartwarming clip, the baby elephant can be seen quickly rushing towards the man to save him from drowning. 

Watch the video here:

In just three days of it being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered over 6 million views and very much counting. Netizens just can't get over the sweet gesture of the baby elephant.

"Amazing! We need to do the same for them," wrote one user while another comment read, "They're just the best."

The description on the YouTube channel reads, "This video shows the bond between Darrick and elephant Kham Lha at Elephant Nature Park when she thinks Darrick in trouble, so she rushed to the river and try to save him. This is can show us that, when we treat animal with love, they always paid love back to us."

Isn't it a heartwarming video?

Click here to read other trending stories.

Tags:
Elephantelephant saves manViral Videos
Next
Story

On Camera: Leopard enters house in Karnataka's Shivamogga, takes away pet dog

Must Watch

PT10M34S

PM Modi to address Indian diaspora in US, facetiously titled 'Howdy Modi'