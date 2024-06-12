Advertisement
INDIAN RAILWAYS

Couple's Intimate Act In Indian Railways Coach Goes Viral; Netizens Say 'Oyo Facility Available'

The couple's video has been widely circulated online, drawing sharp criticism. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2024, 12:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The advent of social media has been crazy as it has given people freedom of expression. A video of a couple engaging in an intimate act in an Indian Railways coach has gone viral, sparking outrage and a flurry of reactions on social media. The footage shows the couple sleeping together on the same berth, hugging each other in a public display of affection.

The incident occurred without any regard for the ticket examiner, causing significant embarrassment to fellow passengers. The lack of discretion has prompted strong reactions from netizens, with many expressing their disapproval of such behaviour in a public setting.

The video has been widely circulated online, drawing sharp criticism. One social media user sarcastically remarked, "Oyo facility is now available in Indian Railways," highlighting the inappropriate nature of the couple's actions.

Zee News has not verified the video independently. The location and details of the train is also not available.

As the video continues to gain attention, it raises questions about privacy and decorum in public spaces, particularly within the confines of public transportation. Indian Railways has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.

Earlier, video of people's intimate acts in Metros had gone viral on social media. 

