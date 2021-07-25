Crocodile spotted in Maharashtra's Sangli after heavy rainfall, scary video goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: As heavy rains batter Mahrashtra atleast 112 people have reportedly been killed while 99 others are missing in rain-related incidents in the past 3 days of unprecedented monsoon across the state. Several towns and villages have been submerged under 15-20 feet floodwaters, as per data provided by the State Disaster Management Authority.

While, a video of a crocodile roaming the streets of Maharashtra’s Sangli district has gone viral on the internet. The crocodile was spotted by locals who recorded the video which was later shared by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A crocodile seen on the roads of Sangli district after the water level of Krishna river rose following heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/qJVvrFMJxe — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2021

As per reports, the crocodile crawled out of the Krishna river after water rose to dangerous levels due to heavy rainfall in the state. The Krishna river in Sangli and Panchganga in Kolhapur have been flooded though the rains reportedly subsided on Saturday.