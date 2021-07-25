हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Maharashtra rains

Crocodile spotted in Maharashtra's Sangli after heavy rainfall, scary video goes viral - Watch

In a viral video, a crocodile was spotted on the streets of Sangli even as heavy rains batter Mahrashtra leading to rise in water levels of Krishna river.  

Crocodile spotted in Maharashtra&#039;s Sangli after heavy rainfall, scary video goes viral - Watch
Image used for representational purpose

New Delhi: As heavy rains batter Mahrashtra atleast 112 people have reportedly been killed while 99 others are missing in rain-related incidents in the past 3 days of unprecedented monsoon across the state. Several towns and villages have been submerged under 15-20 feet floodwaters, as per data provided by the State Disaster Management Authority.

While, a video of a crocodile roaming the streets of Maharashtra’s Sangli district has gone viral on the internet. The crocodile was spotted by locals who recorded the video which was later shared by news agency ANI. 

As per reports, the crocodile crawled out of the Krishna river after water rose to dangerous levels due to heavy rainfall in the state. The Krishna river in Sangli and Panchganga in Kolhapur have been flooded though the rains reportedly subsided on Saturday.

