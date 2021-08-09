Cute little girl playing 'hide & seek' with a dog will beat your Monday blues - Watch

New Delhi: Due to COVID-19, many people are avoiding going out and while adults are somehow able to spend their time working from home, children are only left with playing indoor games. However, kids always tend to find out ways on how to enjoy and spend time indoors.

During the pandemic, several videos of kids doing funny things at home have gone viral and lately, netizens are loving a clip in which a little girl is seen playing 'hide & seek' with her pet dog.

In the video, one can see how a little girl says to her dog that they will now play hide & seek and the dog quickly moves back and faces towards a wall as if it was counting till the girl hides.

Watch:

Dog playing hide and seek.. pic.twitter.com/voSIUZnATO

The viral video has now gained nearly 140k views and thousands of retweets and comments by social media users.