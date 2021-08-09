हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral Videos

Cute little girl playing 'hide & seek' with a dog will beat your Monday blues - Watch

A video of a little girl playing 'hide & seek' with her pet dog has gone viral on social media.

Cute little girl playing &#039;hide &amp; seek&#039; with a dog will beat your Monday blues - Watch
Image credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Due to COVID-19, many people are avoiding going out and while adults are somehow able to spend their time working from home, children are only left with playing indoor games. However, kids always tend to find out ways on how to enjoy and spend time indoors.

During the pandemic, several videos of kids doing funny things at home have gone viral and lately, netizens are loving a clip in which a little girl is seen playing 'hide & seek' with her pet dog.

In the video, one can see how a little girl says to her dog that they will now play hide & seek and the dog quickly moves back and faces towards a wall as if it was counting till the girl hides.

Watch:

The viral video has now gained nearly 140k views and thousands of retweets and comments by social media users.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Viral VideosTrendinganimal videos
Next
Story

Japanese dancers perform on Shah Rukh Khan-Mahira Khan’s ‘Udi udi jaaye’ from Raees and it’s amazing

Must Watch

PT1M25S

Jammu-Kashmir will not bow down in front of coward terrorists, says Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha