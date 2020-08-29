हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
baby dances n lullaby

Cuteness alert! Baby dances on lullaby instead of sleeping, adorable video goes viral

When little babies start defying rules, they often turn out to be cute. The video of how a toddler danced of Lullaby instead of sleeping will prove to you the point.

Cuteness alert! Baby dances on lullaby instead of sleeping, adorable video goes viral

When little babies start defying rules, they often turn out to be cute. The video of how a toddler danced of lullaby instead of sleeping will prove to you the point.

The adorable video doing the rounds on the internet in which a little girl dancing is seen so happily dancing to a lullaby making netizens go 'aww'. The video was posted on Twitter by the mother herself named Chane Milner-Joseph. The caption says, "Instead of sleeping to her lullaby she wants to dance to it,"

Take a look at the cute and funny video:

Soon after the video was put on internet, it went viral. Mother Chane said that she was trying to put her daughter, Chyla Rae, to sleep with the soft music playing in the background. However, instead of sleeping, the little girl starts to dance. 

In the video itself, the mother is heard saying, "It is supposed to be her bedtime." She also sounds thoroughly amused by the incident unfolding in front of her. 

The viral video has been like 164.7 k times and has crossed 1.9 million views till now.

 

baby dances n lullabyBaby lullabylullaby dance
