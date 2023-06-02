Delhi Police’s ‘Purr’fectly Quirky Response To Elon Musk Leaves Netizens In Stitches

Prepare to be amused and entertained by the Delhi Police’s latest social media post. Known for their innovative approach to addressing social issues, this time they’ve outdone themselves with their hilarious response to tech tycoon Elon Musk.

It all started when Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk took to Twitter to share a delightful anecdote. It seems that Musk’s three-year-old son, X AE A-XII Musk, innocently posed an intriguing question — if there are police cats in the force, just like police dogs.

“Lil X just asked if there are police cats, since there are police dogs,” Musk tweeted.

A day after this, in a stroke of pure genius, the Delhi Police’s Twitter handle conjured up a response that will tickle your funny bone.

They slyly confessed that feline law enforcement officers are not part of their squad. Why, you ask? Well, they cheekily hinted that these feline crime-fighters might just find themselves embroiled in some serious “feline-y and 'purr'petration” — a clever pun on “felony and perpetration.”

“Hi Elon Musk, please tell Lil X that there are no police cats because they might get booked for feline-y and 'purr'petration,” the tweet read.

The sheer brilliance of the Delhi Police's wit left the virtual world in stitches, and users couldn't help but applaud the creative minds behind this stroke of comedic genius.

One user wrote, “Arre bhai! Delhi Police ki social media manager ko promotion (Someone give Delhi Police's social media manager a promotion)," while another one wrote, "Oh boy, Delhi police with Global meme standards."

"That was a witty reply. Really says you meme business!" read a comment.

The tweet has so far garnered over 300,000 views along with thousands of likes and several comments.