हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Karnataka

Dog gets locked inside toilet with a leopard in Karnataka: This is how Twitterati reacted

In a strange incident, a stray dog found itself locked inside a toilet with a leopard for nearly seven hours hours on Wednesday. Both the animals were discovered by a resident of Karnataka’s Bilinele village and she quickly bolted the door and alerted the police. 

Dog gets locked inside toilet with a leopard in Karnataka: This is how Twitterati reacted
(Image courtesy: Twitter/@ParveenKaswan)

New Delhi: In a strange incident, a stray dog found itself locked inside a toilet with a leopard for nearly seven hours hours on Wednesday. Both the animals were discovered by a resident of Karnataka’s Bilinele village and she quickly bolted the door and alerted the police. 

Raghavendra, a forest officer, said that leopards 'prefer to attack in stealth but here, it may have been wary of the dog defending itself and the lack of a clear escape route', as reported by The News Minute. The leopard managed to escape and the dog was rescued alive. Locals have identified the dog as Bollu. 

The photo was shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter. "Every dog has a day. Imagine this dog got stuck in a toilet with a leopard for hours. And got out alive. It happens only in India, via Prajwal Manipal," he wrote.

See post here:

Now, Twitter has erupted with hilarious memes.

Some have called the leopard as the hero for not attacking the dog. 

While some hail the dog for surving the ordeal.

While some joked that the animals were a good example of social distancing.

Though the incidents of wild animals entering human residences have been on the rise lately. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
KarnatakaTwitterViralViral India
Next
Story

Stage collapses at farmer leader Rakesh Tikait's 'mahapanchayat' in Haryana's Jind: WATCH
  • 1,07,77,284Confirmed
  • 1,54,596Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT17M29S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day