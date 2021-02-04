Dog gets locked inside toilet with a leopard in Karnataka: This is how Twitterati reacted

New Delhi: In a strange incident, a stray dog found itself locked inside a toilet with a leopard for nearly seven hours hours on Wednesday. Both the animals were discovered by a resident of Karnataka’s Bilinele village and she quickly bolted the door and alerted the police.

Raghavendra, a forest officer, said that leopards 'prefer to attack in stealth but here, it may have been wary of the dog defending itself and the lack of a clear escape route', as reported by The News Minute. The leopard managed to escape and the dog was rescued alive. Locals have identified the dog as Bollu.

The photo was shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter. "Every dog has a day. Imagine this dog got stuck in a toilet with a leopard for hours. And got out alive. It happens only in India, via Prajwal Manipal," he wrote.

Every dog has a day. Imagine this dog got stuck in a toilet with a leopard for hours. And got out alive. It happens only in India. Via @prajwalmanipal pic.twitter.com/uWf1iIrlGZ — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 3, 2021

Now, Twitter has erupted with hilarious memes.

Some have called the leopard as the hero for not attacking the dog.

The leopard should be nominated for Nobel Peace Prize this year.. contrary to his instincts, he behaved as such.. — R K Rout (@RAMAKRUSHNAROU2) February 3, 2021

While some hail the dog for surving the ordeal.

This dog is the bravest one here. It may have had his day but imagine being locked up with death for no fault of his own. — Urban Roy (@UrbanLab_PvtLtd) February 3, 2021

While some joked that the animals were a good example of social distancing.

Social Distancing !! — ಸುಬ್ರಹ್ಮಣ್ಯ(Subramanya) (@SubramanyaBB) February 3, 2021

Though the incidents of wild animals entering human residences have been on the rise lately.