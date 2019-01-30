हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Donald Trump

Donald Trump 'calls back' global warming to deal with US cold; Twitter gives him lessons in climate change, grammar

Donald Trump tweeted: "What the hell is going on with Global Waming? Please come back fast, we need you!"

Donald Trump &#039;calls back&#039; global warming to deal with US cold; Twitter gives him lessons in climate change, grammar

US President Donald Trump and his conversations around global warming are back (alas!), again. At a time when the US is dealing with record-breaking winter conditions, Trump is calling back 'global waming' for rescue. 

He tweeted: "In the beautiful Midwest, windchill temperatures are reaching minus 60 degrees, the coldest ever recorded. In coming days, expected to get even colder. People can’t last outside even for minutes. What the hell is going on with Global Waming? Please come back fast, we need you!"

Twitterati (with a sigh) then began with the exercise to teach him a thing or two about global warming. First the spelling!

Some even tried to give Science lessons to the President. 

Due to a blast of arctic-chilled air from the polar vortex, a record-setting cold has covered the eastern United States. Cities in the Midwest opened warming shelters as temperatures plummeted well below zero degrees Fahrenheit (minus 17.8 degrees Celsius). Hundreds of schools have been closed and over 1000 flights have been cancelled in view of the cold.

The Midwest is the hardest-hit area, with a life-threatening wind chill bringing temperatures down as low as minus 50F (minus 46C) in the Chicago area and northern Illinois by Tuesday evening. 

As NASA explains, the difference between weather and climate is a measure of time. Weather is what conditions of the atmosphere are over a short period of time, and climate is how the atmosphere "behaves" over relatively long periods of time. When we talk about climate change, we talk about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. 

In such a scenario, shouldn't people be just blown away with what the US President thinks of global warming?

'God help America'. Well, we agree with this. 

Tags:
Donald TrumpGlobal warmingUS midwest cold
