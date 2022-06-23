Betul: While bulldozers are more in news these days over their use for razing the properties of rioters in some states, a groom in Madhya Pradesh chose it, instead of a horse cart or car, o reach his wedding venue. Two women family members also accompanied the groom, Ankush Jaiswal, on the bulldozer during the wedding procession on Wednesday in Jhallar village under Bhainsdehi tehsil of Betul district.

Some photos and videos of this unique marriage procession went viral on social media.

Jaiswal, who is a civil engineer by profession, said he had been working with construction-related machines, including bulldozers, every day as part of his job. "Therefore, a thought came to my mind that I should use such equipment as part of my wedding to make it a memorable event,? Jaiswal said. The loader bucket of the bulldozer was decorated appropriately for the occasion, he said.

The groom said that he told his family that he wanted to ride on a bulldozer during his wedding, and they happily agreed and fulfilled his wish. In the viral video, the groom can be seen sitting comfortably on the blades with his friends and enjoying the ride.

"I sat comfortably on it during the marriage procession," Jaiswal said.