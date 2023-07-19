trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2637446
GULAB JAMUN BURGER

Viral Video Of Gulab Jamun Burger Makes Many People Ask, Why?

While many users expressed disapproval, saying such things shouldn’t be done others felt the combination may not taste bad.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 03:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • In a video, a vendor can be seen making gulab jamun burgers.
  • The peculiar combination has sparked mixed reactions among social media users.
  • One user said the video was from Kasauli and the combination tastes good.

Viral Video Of Gulab Jamun Burger Makes Many People Ask, Why? This is a fusion of gulab jamun and burger. (Credits: Instagram)

In the food world, we constantly come across people experimenting, using countless permutations and combinations of ingredients, leading to the creation of unique dishes. However, some of these combinations challenge people’s expectations and fall into the category of bizarre foods. Among the latest additions to this list is the gulab jamun burger. Yes, you read that right! This is a fusion of gulab jamun and burger, and the peculiar combination has sparked mixed reactions among social media users. While some expressed disappointment, wondering the reasoning behind such an unusual creation, others felt it would taste good.

In a video making the rounds on Twitter, we can see a vendor making this unusual combination of gulab jamun and burgers. The vendor can be seen adding gulab jamun to the top of burger buns and squishing it. Then, he also adds sugar syrup and places it on a tawa. He cuts it into pieces and serves it to customers.


Bizarre Combination Leaves Users Disappointed

The video has left many users disappointed and they expressed disapproval, saying such things shouldn’t be done in the name of an experiment. But there were a few users too, who said the combination may not taste bad.

One user wrote, “It won't taste bad,” and added that “bun with a little sugar syrup tastes really good.”

Another tweeted, “This is in kasauli and this actually tastes pretty good. You have to eat it to know the taste of it.”

Meanwhile, one user said this was among the “top ten worst food” they had seen.

Another user expressed disappointment, saying, “What the hell.”

The video was shared on July 18 by a user named Aakriti Khanna. In just a day, the video has amassed around 216K views and 940 likes.

