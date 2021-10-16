हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Here's what happened when an Instagram influencer started dancing at railway station

The 'Saat Samundar Paar song is making buzz as an Instagram influencer's video of dancing on its beat at a railway station is going viral.

Here&#039;s what happened when an Instagram influencer started dancing at railway station
Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: If you are a true Bollywood music lover then you must have danced on one of the most iconic song 'Saat Samundar Paar' at least once.

The song featuring Divya Bharti and Sunny Deol from the movie Vishwatma never gets old to be played in a party. 
But this time the song is making buzz as an Instagram influencer is seen dancing on its beat at a railway station.

The video of  Instagram influencer Saheli Rudra is going crazily viral all over the internet as she is seen on the dancing to the remix track of Saat Samundar Paar at railway platform.

The video has been seen over 25 million times and garnered over 1.5 million likes. This is not for the first time that Saheli Rudra is seen dancing at public places, if you are an Instagram user you can find plenty of videos of her stunning dance moves.

