Adorable! Little girl asks airport security if she can hug her aunt goodbye- Watch viral video

New Delhi: A adorable video of a little girl is doing rounds on social media. The video was taken at the Hamad International Airport in Qatar.

In the video, the toddler can be seen asking the airport security to give her permission to hug her aunt, who is on the other side of the gate.

The cute clip was shared on Twitter by a user named, Kaptan Hindustan. The video was captioned, "She asked the officer for permission to say goodbye to her aunt at the airport."

The little girl can be seen running in a beautiful red dress towards her aunt and giving her a goodbye hug.

Watch the video here:

She asked the officer permission to say goodbye to her aunt at the airport. pic.twitter.com/bcsb9rnxt6 — Kaptan Hindustan™ (@KaptanHindostan) October 14, 2021

The adorable video has garnered over 3 lakh views and more than 36,000 likes. The Twitterati has been showering the video with their lovely comments, while some of the users couldn’t stop gushing at the toddler's adorable way of asking for permission, others loved the end of the video where she finally got to meet and hug her aunt.

