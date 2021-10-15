हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral video

Adorable! Little girl asks airport security if she can hug her aunt goodbye- Watch viral video

The video was captioned, "She asked the officer for permission to say goodbye to her aunt at the airport."

Adorable! Little girl asks airport security if she can hug her aunt goodbye- Watch viral video

New Delhi: A adorable video of a little girl is doing rounds on social media. The video was taken at the Hamad International Airport in Qatar. 

In the video, the toddler can be seen asking the airport security to give her permission to hug her aunt, who is on the other side of the gate.

The cute clip was shared on Twitter by a user named, Kaptan Hindustan. The video was captioned, "She asked the officer for permission to say goodbye to her aunt at the airport."

The little girl can be seen running in a beautiful red dress towards her aunt and giving her a goodbye hug. 

Watch the video here: 

ALSO READ | Groom carries bride’s specially-abled twin sister down the aisle in viral video, internet hearts it- Watch

The adorable video has garnered over 3 lakh views and more than 36,000 likes. The Twitterati has been showering the video with their lovely comments, while some of the users couldn’t stop gushing at the toddler's adorable way of asking for permission, others loved the end of the video where she finally got to meet and hug her aunt. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Viral videoAmazing viral videoAmazing viralWedding videosheartwarming postLittle girl videoCute videoAdorable video
Next
Story

Groom carries bride’s specially-abled twin sister down the aisle in viral video, internet hearts it- Watch

Must Watch

PT1M18S

Women take part in ‘Sindoor Khela’ celebration on Vijayadashami | West Bengal | Durga Pooja | DNA