Shah Rukh Khan

Japanese dancers perform on Shah Rukh Khan-Mahira Khan’s ‘Udi udi jaaye’ from Raees and it’s amazing

A group of Japanese fans of Shah Rukh Khan has made a video on his Raees song 'udi udi jaaye'.

Japanese dancers perform on Shah Rukh Khan-Mahira Khan’s ‘Udi udi jaaye’ from Raees and it’s amazing
A grab from the Instagram video

Shah Rukh Khan has an enviable and definitely one of the biggest fan bases in the world. His fans from across the world keep posting their videos imitating his moves and dancing on social media. Recently, a crew of Japanese dancers performed on his song ‘udi udi jaaye’ from the film Raees and posted it on Instagram and YouTube. Needless to say that SRK fans lapped the video up within moments.

The song, which is composed by Ram Sampath and penned by Javed Akhtar, is a foot-tapping number.

Raees that released in January, 2017 was a gangster story directed by Rahul Dholakia. Shah Rukh Khan played a bootlegger operating in the border areas of Gujarat. The film was appreciated for its pace and Khan’s portrayal of a gritty mobster.

Social media was quick to give its response on the Japanese dancers’ video.

Here are some of the best reactions:

"There is a lot of energy in your dance," said one user on YouTube.

"Amazing outfit ladies and awesome dance. You should be in Bollywood seriously. Hope to see Japanese talent in Bollywood more," wrote another.

"Background is very refreshing," said one more viewer.

