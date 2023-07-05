Kanwariyas Spotted Dancing Inside Delhi Metro Train, Video Goes Viral

Delhi Metro, which continues to remain the city’s lifeline, has been one of the most convenient and efficient means of transportation for people of the city over the past two decades. However, it has recently been making a lot of headlines for all the wrong reasons, thanks to the usual behaviour exhibited by passengers. From making weird dance reels to picking up random fights, and sometimes also travelling in bizarre outfits inside the Delhi Metro trains, a lot of such unusual videos have been going viral on social media, leaving people stunned.

Despite receiving multiple warnings from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), passengers seem least bothered as they continue to exhibit such erratic behaviour inside the Metro coaches.

Now, another video is making rounds on the internet showing a group of 'Kanwariyas' dancing inside a moving Metro train. All clad in saffron outfits, the men were seen fearlessly grooving to the tunes of a Lord Shiva song. Their action also caught the authorities' attention, prompting the DMRC to issue a warning.



Watch:

While the video has once again left netizens unhappy, DMRC also warned against such activities.

“We request our commuters to maintain discipline and decorum while travelling by the Metro. All passengers must ensure that their behaviour doesn’t cause any inconvenience to fellow commuters. DMRC’s flying squads regularly travel all across the network to detect such activity,” Delhi Metro said in a statement.

Netizens react to video of Kanwariyas dancing inside Delhi Metro

The video of 'Kanwariyas' dancing has got multiple reactions from netizens.

While a user wrote, "Very rare to see,” another commented, "In public transportation this should not happen doesn't matter which religion."

"I can excuse them as illiterates can't read the rules and the Prasad makes them high enough to not hear the rules," a third user said.

Notably, a lot of videos from inside the Delhi Metro or its premises have been creating controversies and have also caught the authorities' attention.