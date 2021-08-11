हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Lionel Messi heads a galaxy of stars as he joins PSG in big deal

Football lovers all over the world are amused by the fact that all the three best forwards--Messi, Neymar and Mbappe--will be playing in the same team. 

Image credit: IANS

Paris: Argentine football star Lionel Messi has signed a two-year contract with an option of a third-year with Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).  With this deal, Messi will now be playing alongside Kylian Mbappe and his former Barcelona teammate Neymar.

Football lovers all over the world are amused by the fact that all the three best forwards, Messi, Neymar and Mbappe will be playing in the same team. The idea of seeing all these three GOATs playing for the same team is giving goosebumps to football fans. Football lovers across the globe are waiting to see the Messi-Neymar duo together again.

Messi’s deal with PSG will keep him at the Parc des Princes until 2023 (with an option to extend until 2024) and he will earn a salary of around €35 million (£29.6m). The former Barcelona captain’s €35 million salary (after taxes) would place him at the top of PSG’s highest earners.

Neymar, who signed a new PSG deal in May, would become the second-highest-paid player with his €35 million salary. Joining Messi and Neymar in the top three best-paid stars at PSG is Mbappe, who earns a €24 million salary with the Ligue 1 side. Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma, who arrived on free transfers from Real Madrid and AC Milan respectively, are on €12 million apiece at PSG.

Brazil striker Neymar Jr posted an Instagram story with Messi on Tuesday (August 10) and captioned it as: "Back together". Neymar and Messi used to be teammates while playing for Barcelona, but the duo parted ways after the Brazilian striker signed with PSG.

After FC Barcelona could not extend the agreement due to "financial and structural obstacles" Messi was left as a free agent and he signed for PSG.

Messi said, "I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris Saint-Germain. Everything about the club matches my football ambitions. I know how talented the squad and the coaching staff are here. I am determined to help build something special for the club and the fans, and I am looking forward to stepping out onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes."

ALSO READ: In Pics: Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra's special felicitation with family

 

