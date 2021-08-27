Man helps duck with little ducklings cross busy road, netizens laud his kindness--Watch

New Delhi: Some days one might feel the world is growing insensitive and people are becoming cold-hearted as they do not seem to care about anyone other than themselves. But humanity still resides in people and the act of kindness without self-interest can be seen on various occasions.

One such incident came to light when a man escorted a duck and its ducklings on a busy road.

In a video shared on social media, a man spotted a duck and its babies crossing a street. In order to prevent an accident, he stood in between the roads and signalled vehicles to stop so that the ducks could cross the road easily.

The video was shared on Twitter with a caption that read: “Humanity!” “Not all heroes wear capes,” said the caption on the video. Watch:

Humanity pic.twitter.com/9BEMLIZrbR — A page to make you smile (@hopkinsBRFC21) August 26, 2021

The video clip garnered over 3k views and hundreds of comments appreciating the act of kindness.

ALSO WATCH: Viral video: Ceiling fan falls down while family was having dinner