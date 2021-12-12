हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral

Man makes reels on bike without helmet, UP police issue pun-filled warning- Watch

Giving the message, “When you are behind the wheels. Never make Reels,” UP police shared a video of a man who was seen driving his bike without a helmet and making reels.

Man makes reels on bike without helmet, UP police issue pun-filled warning- Watch
Image credit: Twitter

New Delhi: The social media platforms have been a boon for the police department as they communicate directly to their citizens and share crucial information, alerts, and warnings.

This time, Uttar Pradesh Police took on Twitter to raise awareness amongst citizens about the use of helmets and social media clips. Giving the message, “When you are behind the wheels. Never make Reels,” UP police shared a video of a man who was seen driving his bike without a helmet and making reels.

UP police also shared the aftermath of the incident where the man was awarded a challan for violating the traffic rules.

Sharing the clip on the microblogging site, UP police wrote: " Driven by social media likes, throwing caution to the winds while driving can lead to the end of your ‘story’ forever! Drive Safe, Stay Safer." Watch: 

The pun-filled video has gone viral on social media and garnered over 41k likes with hundreds of comments appreciating the action taken by the police department.

