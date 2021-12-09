हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral dowry video

Viral video: Groom, his family accused of stopping wedding for 'Fortuner car' in Karnal

In the clip, the bride’s father accused the groom and his father of demanding a 'Fortuner car' on the day of the wedding. The groom, however, denied all the allegations.

Viral video: Groom, his family accused of stopping wedding for &#039;Fortuner car&#039; in Karnal
Representational image

New Delhi: A video of a groom and his family in Haryana demanding ‘Fortuner’ car, jewellery and money in dowry on the day of the wedding has gone viral on Facebook.

In a 29 minutes 56 seconds video, which captures a conversation between both the families, the bride’s father can be seen narrating the whole incident to media and police officers while the groom’s side denies the allegation tooth and nail.

In the clip, Yogendra Tomar, the bride’s father accuses the groom and his father of demanding a 'Fortuner car' on the day of the wedding. He said that the groom’s family refused to carry on with the ceremonies until their demands are met.

The bride’s father further alleged that his family tried to convince the groom and his family for four hours and urged them to carry on the wedding but the groom’s family denied doing so.

Here's the viral video!

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Viral dowry videoKarnal dowry videoDowry incidentDowry VideoHaryana Dowry video
Next
Story

Watch: Gen Bipin Rawat’s memorable speech at Kargil Vijay Diwas

Must Watch

PT7M8S

Group Captain VN Jha reviews 19 second video clip before Army chopper crash