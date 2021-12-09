Viral video: Groom, his family accused of stopping wedding for 'Fortuner car' in Karnal

New Delhi: A video of a groom and his family in Haryana demanding ‘Fortuner’ car, jewellery and money in dowry on the day of the wedding has gone viral on Facebook.

In a 29 minutes 56 seconds video, which captures a conversation between both the families, the bride’s father can be seen narrating the whole incident to media and police officers while the groom’s side denies the allegation tooth and nail.

In the clip, Yogendra Tomar, the bride’s father accuses the groom and his father of demanding a 'Fortuner car' on the day of the wedding. He said that the groom’s family refused to carry on with the ceremonies until their demands are met.

The bride’s father further alleged that his family tried to convince the groom and his family for four hours and urged them to carry on the wedding but the groom’s family denied doing so.

Here's the viral video!