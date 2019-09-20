close

Onam

Men dress up as women, drape mundu for Onam dance. Video is going viral

The video shows a group of men dancing to a Malayalam song on the occasion of Onam and what caught our attention was that they had dressed up as women and draped a mundu and accentuated their look with flowers and gold ornaments. 

Men dress up as women, drape mundu for Onam dance. Video is going viral
Representational image (Courtesy: Pixabay)

New Delhi: A video that we recently chanced upon social media has left us in splits. It shows a group of men dancing to a Malayalam song on the occasion of Onam and what caught our attention was that they had dressed up as women and draped a mundu and accentuated their look with flowers and gold ornaments. 

Mundu is a garment worn around the waist by men in South India, mostly Kerala. It is closely related to a dhoti, sarong, or a lungi. 

The men in the video have used flowers to wear it like a headband and sport sunglasses as they perform Kaikottikali (a popular folk dance of Kerala) on the song 'Kaithapoo Manamenthae' from the film 'Sneham'.

The video was shared on Facebook with the caption, "When you have no female employees and you have to celebrate Onam, this happens."

Watch the video below:

Hilarious, right?

It has garnered over 2 lakh views in less than a week and the netizens just can't stop laughing seeing the performance. 

What did you think about the video? Tell us in the comments section below.  

