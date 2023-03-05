'Modi Ji Ki Chai Aur Yogi Ji Ka Kadha...': Train Vendor Avdhesh Dubey's Hilarious Video Goes Viral

Viral Video: You may have a faint memory of Indian Railways train vendor Avdhesh Dubey who was jailed for a brief period for selling goods inside a train without a licence. Dubey is popular among train commuters for his political satires and whenever people get a chance, they record his videos. Nowadays, his another video has gone viral on social media where he is seen narrating the incident of his being jailed and what transpired after. In the video, Dubey also says that he is 'Deshbhakt' but people call him 'Modibhakt'.

"I was jailed after the video. The reason behind imprisonment was nothing but my statement where I said -Neta ho to Modi jaisa, Mulayam to takiya bhi hota hai. It's comedy and one should not take it seriously. Jio's data and Sonia's beta (son), is only for entertainment. When I was produced before the judge, he asked whether I have the licence to sell in train. I told him that if it's available anywhere, help me to get it. I am working for 15 years, but still not able to get it. Please help me get one," said Dubey in the video.

While the video is not dated, it's not confirmed how recent the video is but one thing is sure, his way of presentation is surely hilarious.

Dubey said that it's people's perspective that they call him Modi Bhakt. "The situation today is such that if you love your country, people will call you Modi bhakt," Dubey can be seen saying in the video.

He also asked the conmen to leave the wrong work till chaiwala (Modi) is the prime minister as when gaiwala (Yogi) will become prime minister, he won't give them a chance to correct their mistakes.

It may be recalled that Dubey is famous among train passengers for his creative way of selling goods. He uses political comedy to draw people's attention and is able to sell his goods while garnering praise for his creative style.