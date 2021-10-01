हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral

OMG! Newlyweds charge guests Rs 366 for extra slice of cake, read full story here

A couple demanded one of her guests to pay Rs 366 for an additional slice of the wedding cake taken by him at the reception.

OMG! Newlyweds charge guests Rs 366 for extra slice of cake, read full story here
Image credit: Pixabay (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Brides and grooms not only worry about their perfect wedding dresses but also about the budget and sometimes they go overboard to cut the expenses.

In one such bizarre incident, a bride demanded one of her guests to pay extra money for an additional slice of cake taken by the guest.

Sounds crazy! Doesn’t it? But is true as the guest took on Reddit to reveal how he was asked to pay extra money just because he ate one additional piece of cake at the reception.

The bride demanded the money via text, just days after the wedding when the couple spotted that the guest took extra slices of their wedding cake while they were looking at the CCTV footage.

After sending the CCTV footage to the guest, the bride wrote: “Hey, so we were looking at the CCTV and saw that you had two pieces of the wedding cake. We announced that each guest must pay per slice and noticed that you only paid for the one”, the couple replied, before asking: “Can you please send the £3.66 asap.”

The incident stunned the netizens and the comment section was filled with hilarious statements with over 8k upvotes.

One of the users wrote: “The little bride and little groom on the cake should have to attend very small claims court,” I mean… I don’t know about you, but I’d rather have an extra £3.66 in my pocket than enjoy my honeymoon commented another sarcastically.

ALSO READ: Spicy twist! Image of Maggi mirch goes viral on social media, here’s how netizens react

