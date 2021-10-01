हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
viral photo

Spicy twist! Image of Maggi mirch goes viral on social media, here’s how netizens react

Remember the video of the chocolate Maggi or Maggi milkshake? Well, after the sweet twist to our favorite noodles, the netizens have come across a new spicy twist. 

Spicy twist! Image of Maggi mirch goes viral on social media, here’s how netizens react
(Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi: Maggi is such a versatile fast food, which can be transformed into various dishes. Our favorite noodles can be prepared in hundreds of different styles and this fact cannot be stressed upon more. There are so many different versions of making the same noodles. 

In recent times the social media is flooded with new recipes of sticky noodles which are loved by all regardless of their age, race or nationality. 

Remember the video of the chocolate Maggi or Maggi milkshake? Well, after the sweet twist to our favorite noodles, the netizens have come across a new spicy twist. 

This new version of the infamous noodles is named the stuffed chilly Maggi. Even though this time the recipe is not as bizarre as the others, it’s definitely cringe-worthy. As the name suggests, this version is actually Maggi noodles stuffed inside a green chili. 

As soon as the image hit the social media platform, it went viral like wildfire on the internet 

Take a look at some of the posts:

When this new version of Maggi started doing rounds on the social media, many netizens shared their own bizarre versions, while the others started a meme fest. Take a look: 

