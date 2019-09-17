On Camera: Leopard enters house in Karnataka's Shivamogga, takes away pet dog

New Delhi: After a video of lions roaming on Gujarat streets went viral, a similar footage from Karnataka has taken over social media which shows a leopard entering a house in Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district on September 14.

The scary video, a CCTV footage from the area, has been tweeted by news agency ANI and it opens on the leopard jumping over a wall of the house and roaming freely in the compound. Minutes later, the leopard can be seen carrying the owner's pet dog in its mouth and running away.

Watch the viral video here. It has been viewed over 22,000 times till now.

#WATCH Karnataka: A leopard entered a house and took away the owner's dog in Thirthahalli of Shivamogga district, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/z7H736ax51 — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2019

Thirthahalli is located close to the forest area in Shivmogga.

The video has drawn several reactions from the netizens. "Leopard did not enter the house. Humans entered the leopard's habitat and built their house there," read a comment while another user wrote, "So sad people are encroaching leopards land."

