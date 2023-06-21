Heartwarming Video Goes Viral! Dog Joins Humans In Yoga Session — WATCH

International Yoga Day is celebrated across the world on June 21. On this day, people worldwide unite to celebrate the significance of yoga and its cultural heritage This ancient practice not only keeps a person physically but also mentally fit. Prominent figures, ranging from political leaders like Anurag Thakur and Yogi Adityanath to actors like Nimrat Kaur and Shilpa Shetty, have been spotted wholeheartedly engaging in yoga. Interestingly, a heartwarming viral video has emerged, featuring a dog imitating humans during a yoga session, highlighting the growing recognition of yoga even among our animal companions.

Viral video of dog imitating humans during yoga session

In a video shared by ANI on Twitter, viewers can see a German Shepherd mirroring yoga postures amid a group of practitioners.

The caption read, “Canine member of the dog unit of ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) along with ITBP personnel performs Yoga at Pranu Camp in Udhampur, J&K #9thInternationalYogaDay.”

#WATCH | Canine member of the dog unit of ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) along with ITBP personnel performs Yoga at Pranu Camp in Udhampur, J&K#9thInternationalYogaDay

Dy Commandant, 15th ITBP, Gourav Shav, tweeted, "Not just our Jawans but our canine squad also practices Yoga. Canine squad has to work under pressure, we use them for law and order duty so we make them practice Yoga.”

As soon as this video went viral, people showered the post with comments.

One user wrote, "Bowwwwww woooowwwwooooo Very Nice to watch All of Yoi Performing Yoga."

Another person commented, "This is cute,” with a heart.

On International Yoga Day, many celebrities also shared their pictures on their social media handles.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Samantha shared pics of herself performing aerial yoga and captioned it,” Life is a balance of holding on and letting go Inversions.”

Shilpa Shetty: Known to be a yoga specialist, Shilpa captioned her post,” Swasth Raho Mast Raho,” along with a video of performing various asanas.

Malaika Arora: Malaika treated her fans with an amazing picture on International Yoga Day.