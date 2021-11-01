‘Sad for the loss’: Virat Kohli’s 10-year-old tweet goes viral

Internet never forgets and India captain Virat Kohli’s a decade old tweet has proven that one more time. On January 23, 2011, Kohli had written on Twitter: “Sad for the loss. Going home now.”

Incidentally, this is the same year in which India won the ODI World Cup. Also, nobody predicted at that point of time that Twitter would become this big.

Sad for the loss :( going home now — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 23, 2011

Now, everybody has suddenly started retweeting the same post in the wake of India’s humiliating defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand in the ongoing T20 World Cup. While India lost the first match against Pakistan by 10-wickets, it lost the second match against New Zealand by 8-wickets. Both matches happened at the same Dubai venue.

Now, in the aftermath of these crushing defeats, Team India might not be able to reach the next round as its net run rate is really low. On the other hand, Afghanistan is playing well and maintaining a healthy NRR, which might prevent India from reaching the semifinals even if it wins rest of the matches.

Kohli had announced his resignation from captaincy for the post-World Cup period even before the tournament started. The decision’s impact is visible on the team now as it appears to be in search of a motivating leader at this point of time.

On the other hand, Pakistan has emerged as a favourite to win the trophy.

