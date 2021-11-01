हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
T20 World Cup 2021

Virat Kohli’s 10-month-old daughter Vamika receives rape threats after India skipper defends Mohammed Shami; Inzamam-ul-Haq says THIS

Some people could not digest the camaraderie in the Indian cricket team and stooping a new low, few trolls issued rape threats to Kohli and Anushka Sharma's ten-month-old daughter Vamika after her the Team India skipper stood up for Shami.

File image (Source: Twitter)

Team India skipper Virat Kohli is known for his bold statements and taking a stand against what he feels is wrong. Same was the case when Kohli came out in support of Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, who faced harsh online abuse due to his religion after the loss against Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021

Issuing a strong statement slamming trolls who were questioning Shami's 'patriotism', Kohli said:

"To me, attacking someone over their religion is the most pathetic thing that a human being can do. Everyone has the right to voice their opinion and what they feel about a certain situation. But personally I have never, ever, even thought of discriminating someone over their religion. That is a very personal and sacred thing to every human being and that should be left there. People take out their frustrations because they have no understanding of what we do as individuals and how much effort we put on the field."

However, some people could not digest the camaraderie in the Indian cricket team and stooping a new low, few trolls issued rape threats to Kohli and Anushka Sharma's ten-month-old daughter Vamika after her the Team India skipper stood up for Shami.

Notably, a tweet by now-deleted account @Criccrazyygirl issuing a rape threat to Vamika Kohli called for the toddler's photo to be revealed while issuing a rape threat.

After the barbaric tweet, many, including former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq, started calling out the trolls for targeting Kohli’s family and passing absurd and awful comments directed towards the 10-month-old girl.

Inzamam said that he was deeply hurt to see there were those who threatened Kohli's daughter following India's loss against New Zealand.

"I heard that threats are being given to Virat Kohli's daughter. People need to understand it's just a sport, we might be playing for different countries but we are a part of the same community. You have every right to criticise Kohli's batting or his captaincy but nobody has the right to target a cricketer's family. Few days back, something similar happened with Mohammed Shami. Victory and loss is a part of the game. I was deeply hurt to see people attacking Kohli's family," Inzamam said on his YouTube channel.

Many took to Twitter to call out the online abuse:

Meanwhile, Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir on Monday said that it is shameful to see how the Indian cricket team is being trolled on social media after the loss against New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

"I still believe India is the best team it's just a matter of having a good time or bad time but abusing players and their family is such a shame don't forget the end of the day it's just a game of cricket," Amir tweeted.

On Sunday (October 31) Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi starred with the ball before Daryl Mitchell smashed 49 off 35 to help New Zealand defeat India by eight wickets in the ongoing T20 World Cup. India was restricted to 110/7 in the allotted twenty overs against New Zealand. 

Kohli and boys will next take on Afghanistan on Wednesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

