Saudi Arabia

Samosas made in toilet! Saudi Arabian eatery used 'expired food items' for decades, details here

The restaurant was also using expired food materials like meat and cheese to prepare cuisines and some of the edible items were dated back two years.

Samosas made in toilet! Saudi Arabian eatery used &#039;expired food items&#039; for decades, details here
Image credit: Pixabay

New Delhi: In a bizarre incident a restaurant in Saudi Arabia was shut after it was found out to be making 'Samosas' and other types of snacks in its toilets for the past 30 years. Following a tip-off regarding the unprofessionalism of the restaurant, the Jeddah Municipality raided a residential building where the eatery was operating for almost three decades, according to Gulf News.

The Gulf news also reported that the restaurant was also using expired food materials like meat and cheese to prepare cuisines and some of the edible items were dated back two years. 

Workers in the restaurant had no health cards and the eatery was found to be violating the residential laws. Along with the unprofessional practices, some rodents and insects were also spotted in the restaurant, reported the Gulf News.

However, this is not the first time that a restaurant has been exposed for its malpractices, earlier in January, a famous Shawarma restaurant in Jeddah was shut down after a rat was seen eating meat on top of a skewer. 

