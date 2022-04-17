'I wanna die...'; Internet goes crazy over 'Idli-icecream' video- Watch

New Delhi: With the dawn of social media food blogging culture has also flourished. People from small towns to metropolises are making food blogs to inform the world about delicious cuisines cooked across the globe. But with this trend people have also started making some bizarre fusion food to feature in the food bloggers' videos and gain fame.

Video of one such fusion food namely 'Idli-icecream' is making the internet crazy after a food blogger posted it on Instagram.

The clip shared by the Instagram handle 'the great Indian foodie' shows a fusion of South Indian cuisine Idli and ice cream shows a vendor mixing ice cream in Idli followed by Sambhar and chutney and makes Idli-icecream. Watch

Internet is having a hard time even digesting the idea of 'Idli-icecream'. People across the country are tired of fusion food ad it can be interpreted by their comments on the post. One user wrote, "Mera apne phone ko aag algane ka mann kar raha hai," "I wanna die after looking at this," wrote another.

However, this is not the first time that we are coming across some bizarre food fusion. Earlier the 'Masala Dosa' ice cream rolls, Ruh Afza Chai, and Candy crush Parantha have made the internet go crazy.

