Pani Puri Seller Serves Tangy Bliss To Passengers On Moving Train: Watch Video

One of the most popular and loved street foods in India is Pani Puri or “Puchka” as it’s called in many cities across the country. A very popular street snack option in India, Pani Puri is a fried crispy ball stuffed with boiled potatoes, chickpeas, onions, and spices and is served with flavourful tamarind and mint water. The dish is quite simple and available almost everywhere in the country. It’s very popular and can easily drive food lovers crazy, thanks to its tangy and spicy taste. While Pani Puri is usually sold on roadside stalls, a seller took his business to another level by selling Pani Puri on a moving train.

A video of the Pani Puri seller is taking the internet by storm, where he can be seen selling the lip-smacking snack on a moving train. While he can be seen focused on preparing Pani Puris, many passengers also came forward and enjoyed the snack.

As the Pani Puri vendor clearly made their journey more enjoyable, the video shows how the vendor balanced his stall through the swaying compartments, while taking orders from the passengers.

While the specific location was not mentioned, the background voices hinted that the clip was from West Bengal, known for its delectable street food varieties, including the popular and much-loved “Phuchka.”

The user who shared the video, while praising the vendor’s business idea, wrote, “When you put your business mind on the right track.”

Watch:

When you put your business mind on the right track pic.twitter.com/Wg3sQmEgpQ June 21, 2023

Social media users were also quick to react to the video.

One user wrote, “Oh dear, I had to watch it twice to realise this was in Train!!! His biz is right on track.”

"Best example of being present at the right time and in the right place!" another user commented.

A third one said, “This is a vendor coach in West Bengal.”

The video has so far amassed over 400K views and a lot of likes and comments. Many also reshared it with their differing views.

One user commented, "Only in India...this would be called innovative...while totally disregarding rights of general public and civic sense.”