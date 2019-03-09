Subscriber count between PewDiePie and T-Series down to 2000+: Who will win?

The ongoing battle for YouTube supremacy between PewDiePie and Indian music brand T-Series is getting very intense as PewDiePie, which has been most subscribed YouTube channel for the last six years, was a little more than 2,000 subscribers ahead of T-Series at 21.05 pm IST on Saturday.

The online battle between the two, for the most subscribed channel on YouTube, has been going on for more than six months. Swedish gamer Felix Kjellberg's PewDiePie has held the mantle for the most followed channel on the video platform for six years now, a feat now threatened by the rapid rise of T-Series.

This comes two days after the chairman of the Indian record label, Bhusan Kumar, called on for more people to follow T-Series. “We’re on the brink of becoming the world’s biggest @YouTube channel. We can make history. We can make India win. Subscribe to @TSeries #BharatWinsYouTube,” theh T-Series Chairman and Managing Director had tweeted.

"There is an Indian YouTube channel on the brink of becoming World`s No.1. It has taken us a lot of effort to come this far. To take my father Mr. Gulshan Kumar`s dream forward, I started this channel. Today, it belongs to you, to the entire nation. It`s a historic moment for all of us. So let`s come together and subscribe to T-Series YouTube channel and make India proud," he said in a video message.

Several hours later PewDiePie tweeted, “They are getting desperate.”

In a feat, though short-lived, T-Series overtook PewDiePie for about eight minutes on February 22.

Every time the Indian record label comes close to beating PewDiePie, his legion of followers gang up to keep it behind. Some even go to the extent of hacking printers, Chromecasts and defacing the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

Will T-Series be able to overtake PewDiePie for good this time?