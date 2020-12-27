हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

This little boy's stunning dance moves will steal your heart - Watch

The boy's cute expressions compliment his filmy dance moves making the video all the more adorable

This little boy&#039;s stunning dance moves will steal your heart - Watch
Credit: Screengrab

New Delhi: A video of a young boy dancing to song called 'Radha Rani' has gone viral on the internet. The child's confidence and attitude with which he dances has left netizens mesmerized as they watch and share this cute snippet with their friends and family.

Watch video here

In the video the boy is seen enjoying the song as he dances and his iconic moves and amazing dance style has helped him become an internet sensation.

 

Tags:
Viral videoBoy dancingboy dancing video
