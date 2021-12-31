हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral

Tiger drags car full of tourists with its teeth, Anand Mahindra shares chilling clip- Watch

In a petrifying video shared by business tycoon Anand Mahindra, a tiger can be seen chewing on a car and even dragging it with its might.

Tiger drags car full of tourists with its teeth, Anand Mahindra shares chilling clip- Watch
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@anandmahindra

New Delhi: The internet is full of animal videos that keep us entertained, be it an adorable cat’s shenanigans or a powerful lion’s spine-chilling clips. 

In a petrifying video shared by business tycoon Anand Mahindra, a tiger can be seen chewing on a car and even dragging it with its might. The one-minute 30-second clip shows tourists sitting inside Mahindra Xylo SUV and a tiger displaying its power by gripping the bumper with its teeth and pulling the car backward. Taking to Twitter, Mahindra shared the hair-raising video saying it’s spreading like wildfire on Signal. He cheekily added, “Well, that car is a Xylo, so I guess I’m not surprised he’s chewing on it. He probably shares my view that Mahindra cars are Deeeliciousss.”

Take a look at the video here:

The video also spread like 'wildfire' on Twitter with 2,328 retweets and 25,000 likes. The clip, however, left the netizens divided as some questioned the vehicle’s safety and others expressed concern for the tiger’s well-being. 

(Disclaimer: Zee News has not independently verified the video.)

