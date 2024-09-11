Disgusting! Man Caught Spitting In Tandoori Roti; Video Goes Viral

Viral Video: A disturbing video from a local dhaba in Bagpat has gone viral, showing a man spitting on a tandoori roti in plain sight. The shocking footage, recorded by a customer at Gulzar Dhaba, has left social media users outraged and disgusted. The video, which captures the man spitting directly onto the roti while preparing it, has stirred intense reactions online. Viewers are appalled not only by the blatant disregard for hygiene but also by the lack of concern shown in the public setting.

Customers at the dhaba, located on Delhi-Saharanpur Road, were horrified by the sight and immediately recorded the incident. They quickly shared the video on social media, where it has since spread like wildfire. The public outcry has been swift, with many demanding immediate action against the individual involved.

Local authorities have taken notice of the viral video and are currently investigating the matter. The Bagpat police have confirmed that they are reviewing the footage to determine its authenticity and to take appropriate action. Meanwhile, the dhaba management has been urged to address the situation and ensure such incidents do not recur.

This unsettling incident has sparked a broader conversation about food safety and hygiene standards, highlighting the need for stricter enforcement and oversight in food service establishments.