close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Drew Scanlon

Viral 'Blinking Guy' uses his popularity for good cause

Scanlon took to Twitter to ask his followers and those who have enjoyed using his image on the Internet to donate to the National MS Society as part of a biking fundraiser that he`s participating in.

Viral &#039;Blinking Guy&#039; uses his popularity for good cause
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@drewscanlon

San Francisco: Drew Scanlon, the man behind one of the most popular GIFs of all time known as `White Guy Blinking`, hopes to use his Internet fame to raise money for a good cause.

Scanlon took to Twitter to ask his followers and those who have enjoyed using his image on the Internet to donate to the National MS Society as part of a biking fundraiser that he`s participating in.

"Hi Internet! I`m Drew and THIS IS MY FACE," if this GIF has ever brought you joy in the past, I humbly ask you to consider making a donation to the National MS Society. It would mean a lot to me and to those I know affected by the disease, he wrote while sharing his own meme.

Scanlon, in a recent interview, said that he is riding for two of his close friends and their families who suffer from Multiple Sclerosis or MS, a disease of the central nervous system that interrupts communication between the brain and the body.

Since being shared on social media, the video has received over 38,000 `likes` and more than 20,000 `retweets` along with praise.

"Hey Drew, I`ve always been a huge fan and patron of your work, but as someone with a mom with MS, I`m not sure I`ve ever been prouder to call myself a fan of yours, Cloth Map, and Shift+F1. Thanks man," a user wrote.

"Thank you for raising awareness and funds for people living with MS," wrote another

Tags:
Drew ScanlonBlinking GuyTwitter GIF
Next
Story

Watch how a python was rescued from car engine in Michigan

Must Watch

PT16M3S

Prime Minister Modi receives 'Global Goalkeeper Award' from the Bill and Melinda Gates