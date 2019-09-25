Viral 'Blinking Guy' uses his popularity for good cause

San Francisco: Drew Scanlon, the man behind one of the most popular GIFs of all time known as `White Guy Blinking`, hopes to use his Internet fame to raise money for a good cause.

Scanlon took to Twitter to ask his followers and those who have enjoyed using his image on the Internet to donate to the National MS Society as part of a biking fundraiser that he`s participating in.

"Hi Internet! I`m Drew and THIS IS MY FACE," if this GIF has ever brought you joy in the past, I humbly ask you to consider making a donation to the National MS Society. It would mean a lot to me and to those I know affected by the disease, he wrote while sharing his own meme.

Hi Internet! I'm Drew and THIS IS MY FACE. If this GIF has ever brought you joy in the past, I humbly ask you to consider making a donation to the National MS Society. It would mean a lot to me and to those I know affected by the disease! Donate at https://t.co/vf6ItTacgR pic.twitter.com/VaFbgOKrV2 — Drew Scanlon (@drewscanlon) September 19, 2019

Scanlon, in a recent interview, said that he is riding for two of his close friends and their families who suffer from Multiple Sclerosis or MS, a disease of the central nervous system that interrupts communication between the brain and the body.

Since being shared on social media, the video has received over 38,000 `likes` and more than 20,000 `retweets` along with praise.

"Hey Drew, I`ve always been a huge fan and patron of your work, but as someone with a mom with MS, I`m not sure I`ve ever been prouder to call myself a fan of yours, Cloth Map, and Shift+F1. Thanks man," a user wrote.

"Thank you for raising awareness and funds for people living with MS," wrote another