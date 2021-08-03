Viral meme of disappointed Pakistani fan features in world's first memes museum at Hong Kong

Hong Kong: Do you remember a Pakistani guy named Sarim Akhtar? His name might not ring a bell but you may remember a guy who became a meme material for the most hilarious meme after he gave a disappointing look in the Pakistan vs Australia World Cup match of 2019.

Yes, we are talking about the disappointed fan who got viral and his pictures became memes and surfaced all over social media and still used to describe some situations perfectly.

The disappointed Pakistani fan has now become a sensation again as his meme-worthy picture with iconic expression has now been displayed at the World’s first Meme Museum in Hong Kong.

In a post on Twitter, Sarim shared a picture and video clip from the museum with a caption that read: "I got featured in the Hong Kong Museum of memes. Yohoo."

I got featured in Hong Kong museum of memes yohooo pic.twitter.com/uQ8GL0s7l7 — Sarim Akhtar (@msarimakhtar) July 31, 2021

The picture went viral in a couple of hours and Twitteraties congratulated him with thousands of comments. One user wrote, ”You are like the Mona Lisa now. Ages hence kids are going to look at this meme and say this is a masterpiece,” while another commented, "congratulations, people disappoint in modeling and you have done modeling for disappointment. can't say keep it up ;) wish you all the happiness."

He also shared another video that mentioned that his photo is spotted on a 0:37 time stamp. “My sister found the video of the Hongkong K11 Museum of Memes on YouTube,” wrote Sarim.

My sister found the video of the Hongkong K11 mueseum of memes on YouTube scroll to 0.37 sec https://t.co/wIgAU1yLGB — Sarim Akhtar (@msarimakhtar) July 31, 2021

The Meme Museum in Hong Kong features seven themed zones with viral and hilarious memes from all across the world.

