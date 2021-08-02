हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ranthambhore tiger reserve

Watch: Tigers at Ranthambhore National Park enjoy their day in natural water pool

Tigers in the Ranthambhore National Park, Rajasthan were seen enjoying their day playing in a natural water pool.

Watch: Tigers at Ranthambhore National Park enjoy their day in natural water pool
Image credit: Twitter

Jaipur: Since the monsoon has arrived, small ponds and water holes have flourished due to the rain showers. These small water bodies are a great part of the fun for animals in the wilderness as they are their swimming pool. Such a natural swimming pool in Rajasthan's Ranthambhore tiger reserve was being used by the big cats for fun.

In a video shared by the IFS Sudha Ramen with a caption that read: "Excellent video to watch and enjoy the sight of tigers. Among the big cats, only tigers love to spend more time in the water. When tigers are conserved the whole landscape including the waterbodies gets conserved."

In the video, one can see a group of tigers playing with water in a small water body. Tigers are seen diving in and then coming out of the small pool and enjoying the ambiance.

The video was actually captured by Aditya Dicky Singh who left one small Lumix GH5 camera mounted on a tabletop tripod on the dash of the jeep and shot still pictures.

The video surfaced all over social media and netizens poured the comments of amusement at the sight of four tigers in a single frame.

Tags:
Ranthambhore tiger reservetigersViral video
