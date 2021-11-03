हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral

Man decides to gift sweets to delivery boys in spirit of Diwali, Twitter calls it 'inspiring'

A Twitter post taking about sharing sweets with delivery agents during the Diwali festivities has won the internet. Read here

Man decides to gift sweets to delivery boys in spirit of Diwali, Twitter calls it &#039;inspiring&#039;

New Delhi: Keeping up with Diwali celebrations, a man on twitter won hearts after he declared that every delivery agent will get sweets from him for the next four days. The social media has erupted with reactions calling it wonderful and inspiring. 

A wellness entrepreneur from Pune, Chirag Barjatya took to Twitter sharing his noble idea with picture of several boxes of sweets and a caption stating: "Every delivery boy for next 4 days is getting sweets from me." 

See tweet:

Since being posted online on November 1, th post has recieved over 9,600 likes. Some netizens took a leaf out of his gesture and shared pictures of them preparing to d the same for the delivery agents.

Here's how people reacted:

Seeing as Diwali is incomplete without sweets, this gesture has won hearts of millions on Indians.

