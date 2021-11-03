Man decides to gift sweets to delivery boys in spirit of Diwali, Twitter calls it 'inspiring'

New Delhi: Keeping up with Diwali celebrations, a man on twitter won hearts after he declared that every delivery agent will get sweets from him for the next four days. The social media has erupted with reactions calling it wonderful and inspiring.

A wellness entrepreneur from Pune, Chirag Barjatya took to Twitter sharing his noble idea with picture of several boxes of sweets and a caption stating: "Every delivery boy for next 4 days is getting sweets from me."

See tweet:

Every delivery boy for next 4 days getting sweets from me pic.twitter.com/obReChsthd — Chirag Barjatya (@chiragbarjatyaa) November 1, 2021

Since being posted online on November 1, th post has recieved over 9,600 likes. Some netizens took a leaf out of his gesture and shared pictures of them preparing to d the same for the delivery agents.

Here's how people reacted:

I saw people doing this in US during festive season. I like the way you are appreciating them. Kudos to you. Happy Diwali. — Nishant H. Vyas (@nishanthvyas) November 1, 2021

Influencers ko aapse boht kuch seekhne ki zaroorat hai bhaiya — Sukhman (@Superman_Sandhu) November 1, 2021

Adorable and Inspiring. I too do something similar every year to all the domestic helps, security guard, n people who came in my contact for some good reason. — Dev (देव) (@indianbymind) November 2, 2021

Coming as a delivery girl at Chirag's residence for fun — Ipsha Ipsy (@rapperliftsbars) November 1, 2021

This is the sweetest tweet I have ever seen. — Sandeep Sarangi (@SandeepSarangi4) November 1, 2021

Seeing as Diwali is incomplete without sweets, this gesture has won hearts of millions on Indians.