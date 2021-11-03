Not a Cow-ard: Cow attacks man, saves dog from abuse, netizens call it 'Karma' - Watch

New Delhi: In a video that has once again proved that animals are capable of compassion and empathy, a cow rescues a dog from abuse at the hands of a man. The disturbing footage shows a man pulling up the canine by its neck, wringing its ears as it howls in pain.

The clip ends with a cow jumping to the dog's rescue and pinning the man on the ground. The 15-second clip was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda.

(Note: The video can be disturbing for some audiences, viewers discretion is advised.)

WATCH:

In the first few seconds we see the man - dressed in a checkered shirt and trousers, pulling the dog by its neck despite the animal howling in pain. Suddenly, a cow bursts into the scene and pushes the dog away from the man and then turns to attack the man. The cow pushes him to the ground for a few seconds just as the clip ends.

The video has over 46.74 lakh views and comments from netizens who are angry, appalled and shamed by the human's behaviour. While some pointed out that the person was busy recording even as the cow took action against the abuse.

Here's how some users reacted:

One user said, "Humans were busy recording, one animal understood the other and helped. Indeed we have reached far as species."

Humans were busy recording, one animal understood the other and helped.

— Aditya Arora (@_im_Adi) October 31, 2021

Another said, "An animal understood another animal pain.. when people standing around can't do anything.."

— Sharanbasav M Mannapur (@MannapurM) October 31, 2021

This user pointed out that 'Inspite of pain she is not hurting him. Kindness that animal shows, we humans lack. How do we bring about the change."

— Raj G (@rajagopal_govi) October 31, 2021

The internet was appreciative of the cow who jumped to the dog's rescue.

— Pipalkoti (@Pipalkoti) October 31, 2021

The clip also shows that nature has its own way of sending the unlikeliest defenders.

