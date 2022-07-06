New Delhi: Have you ever tried something new, and you get aw struck by the mellifluous taste of it? Well, not to imply, but this squirrel couldn't believe her taste buds when it first tasted almonds. This video posted by @buitengebieden on twitter with the caption "Chipmunk tasting an almond for the first time" has won the attention of enormous number of viewers. The video, despite being only seventeen seconds long, displays the mesmerized expression of a chipmunk after trying almonds for the first time. The clip has succeeded in receiving 9.7 million views in the past 3 days.

Watch Now -

Chipmunk tasting an almond for the first time.. pic.twitter.com/sh5OGoTjwX — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) July 2, 2022

The video has been liked by forty two lakh viewers and has also been retweeted for approximately fifty eight thousand times. The clip got blasted with almost six thousand comments with people tweeting hilarious comments like "Hilarious and so damn cute!" or "Oh, the pleasures unknown to squirrel kind!" or even "His little hand steadying himself!!!"

Hilarious and so damn cute! — Wendy is PRO CHOICE #MeidasMighty OG (@Meidas_Wendy) July 2, 2022

Oh, the pleasures unknown to squirrelkind! — Jalal Ahmed (@jallusays) July 2, 2022

His little hand steadying himself!!! — Liza Smith (@lgjsmith) July 2, 2022



Well, be it a human or a squirrel, Let's suppose everybody enjoys 'Almonds'