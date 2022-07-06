Newsviral
VIRAL VIDEO

Viral Video: Cute squirrel tastes almonds for the first time, netizens go 'aww' - Watch

In a viral video, a squirrel was seen trying an almond for the first time. Watch the squirrel get amazed by the taste of almonds. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 06:04 PM IST
  • A squirrel tasted almonds for the first time as seen in a video
  • The squirrel's reaction was hilarious and amused netizens
  • The clip has succeeded in receiving 9.7 million views in the past 3 days

Trending Photos

New Delhi: Have you ever tried something new, and you get aw struck by the mellifluous taste of it? Well, not to imply, but this squirrel couldn't believe her taste buds when it first tasted almonds. This video posted by @buitengebieden on twitter with the caption "Chipmunk tasting an almond for the first time" has won the attention of enormous number of viewers. The video, despite being only seventeen seconds long, displays the mesmerized expression of a chipmunk after trying almonds for the first time. The clip has succeeded in receiving 9.7 million views in the past 3 days. 

Watch Now - 

The video has been liked by forty two lakh viewers and has also been retweeted for approximately fifty eight thousand times. The clip got blasted with almost six thousand comments with people tweeting hilarious comments like "Hilarious and so damn cute!" or "Oh, the pleasures unknown to squirrel kind!" or even "His little hand steadying himself!!!" 


Well, be it a human or a squirrel, Let's suppose everybody enjoys 'Almonds' 

