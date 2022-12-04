Viral video: Mizoram’s Aizawl impresses netizens for seamless traffic - WATCH

Aizawl: Roadblocks, maintenance works on roads, and no proper roadmap often leads to major traffic congestion on roads. If you’re from a metropolitan city like Delhi, Mumbai, or Bengaluru then you must have experienced such issues, as it is very normal for commuters to get stuck in traffic while travelling to and from the office. However, this Indian city has left everyone surprised for managing traffic in a streamlined manner. A video of Aizawl city traffic has gone viral where cars and bikes can be seen swiftly moving on a comparatively narrow road. Cars and bikes can be seen maintaining separate lanes throughout the clip.

The video was shared on Instagram with the IG handle name 'lizzwanders' who is a travel blogger. The video of Aizawl's city traffic shows cars parked on the right side of the road, while other cars can be seen moving systematically behind each other without any honking or overtaking. The video also shows two-wheeler drivers riding in separate lanes. All the riders are wearing helmets and though there's a lack of lane markings, commuters are seen maintaining lane traffic on their own.

Also read: At least eight killed as stone quarry collapses in Mizoram's Hnahthial; search ops underway

"If you live in India or have been to any Indian cities, you probably know how extreme the traffic jams could get. Everyone selfishly trying to pave their own way even when there’s absolutely no room left on the road! And not to mention the ruthless honking of horns when we obviously know that only waiting quietly is all we’ve gotta do. (Don’t get me wrong I love My country, but this is something we need to fix. And it all starts with us)” read the caption of the Instagram post.

“But here in Aizawl, everyone waits calmly for their own turn with zero honks. Something to adopt in every Indian cities??" the caption further read.

The video has garnered over 260K likes and netizens took over the comments section. "Next time someone says, traffic in India is crazy, we can all confidently say, not where it's crazy thanks to Aizawl," read one of the comments.